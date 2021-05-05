Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Equus Capital Partners has broken ground on Carolina 85 Logistics Center, a 300,240-square-foot industrial building in Kings Mountain, NC, about 33 miles west of Charlotte, NC The Conshohocken, Pa, company is developing...
Louisville Business First An affiliate of Raith Capital Partners has paid $202 million, or $5310/sf, for a 380,389-square-foot industrial property in Louisville, Ky The New York investor purchased the property, on 311 acres at 7001 Universal Coach...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Clarion Partners has paid $91 million, or $511,235/unit, for Aspire 7th and Grant, a 178-unit apartment property that is a little more than two miles from downtown Denver The New York investor purchased the...
Dallas Morning News A unit of KKR & Co has bought Urban District 30, a 980,000-square-foot industrial park in Mesquite, Texas, about 14 miles east of Dallas The New York investor bought the five-building property, which broke ground early last...
Parkview Financial has provided $30 million of construction financing for 63 Pitt St, a 59-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Lower East Side The 12-story building is being developed on the site of an existing five-story building that was...
John Hancock Life Insurance Co has provided $37 million of financing against the 224-unit Enclave at Delray Beach apartment property in Delray Beach, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, MSP Enterprises of Boynton Beach, Fla, to retire...
Apartment sales volume in New York City declined during the first quarter by 58 percent from a year ago to $620 million, according to Ariel Property Advisors That's the third lowest quarterly volume since the company started tracking such data in...
Commercial Observer A venture of Khosla Capital and DKJ Equity has lined up $93 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of the Prospect Place Apartments in Hackensack, NJ Community Bank provided an $86 million senior mortgage, while Harbor...
The Real Deal A venture of Blue Diamond Equities and Skywood Properties has paid $55 million, or about $387,324/unit, for the 142-unit Pinnacle apartment property in Fort Lee, NJ Pennrose, a Philadelphia real estate company, sold the property in a...