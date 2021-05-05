Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Midtown Capital Partners has paid $78 million, or about $49417/sf, for the 157,841-square-foot office building at 1700 North University Drive in Plantation, Fla The Miami company bought the property...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Clarion Partners has paid $91 million, or $511,235/unit, for Aspire 7th and Grant, a 178-unit apartment property that is a little more than two miles from downtown Denver The New York investor purchased the...
Dallas Morning News A unit of KKR & Co has bought Urban District 30, a 980,000-square-foot industrial park in Mesquite, Texas, about 14 miles east of Dallas The New York investor bought the five-building property, which broke ground early last...
Apartment sales volume in New York City declined during the first quarter by 58 percent from a year ago to $620 million, according to Ariel Property Advisors That's the third lowest quarterly volume since the company started tracking such data in...
The Real Deal A venture of Blue Diamond Equities and Skywood Properties has paid $55 million, or about $387,324/unit, for the 142-unit Pinnacle apartment property in Fort Lee, NJ Pennrose, a Philadelphia real estate company, sold the property in a...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by MetLife Investment Management has sold Waterford Atrium, a 498,073-square-foot office complex in Miami, for $10102 million, or about $20282/sf An affiliate of RealOp Investments of Greenville, SC,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Gellert Global Group has sold a 75,164-square-foot industrial building in Doral, Fla, for $132 million, or about $17562/sf The Elizabeth, NJ, food distributor sold the property, which sits on 324 acres...
GI Partners has paid $301 million, or $33765/sf, for the Pointe at Redwood Shores, a two-building office property with 89,145 square feet in Redwood City, Calif The San Francisco investment manager purchased the two-building complex from Vertical...
White Oak Partners has paid $87 million, or $291,946/unit, for the 298-unit Marketplace Vista Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The Westerville, Ohio, apartment investor bought the property, at 1486 Terrell Mill Road SE, from a group...