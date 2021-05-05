Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Clarion Partners has paid $91 million, or $511,235/unit, for Aspire 7th and Grant, a 178-unit apartment property that is a little more than two miles from downtown Denver The New York investor purchased the...
Houston Business Journal Bryant + Stacy Group has broken ground on the first phase of the Medical Center of Tomball in suburban Houston The Houston developer is teaming with Global Health Partners of the United Kingdom to build the medical-office...
Dallas Morning News The Mesquite, Texas, City Council has approved plans for a 23 million-square-foot industrial park Urban Logistics Realty of Dallas is developing the project, which is being called Alcott Logistics Station, on East Scyene Road It...
Apartment sales volume in New York City declined during the first quarter by 58 percent from a year ago to $620 million, according to Ariel Property Advisors That's the third lowest quarterly volume since the company started tracking such data in...
The Real Deal A venture of Blue Diamond Equities and Skywood Properties has paid $55 million, or about $387,324/unit, for the 142-unit Pinnacle apartment property in Fort Lee, NJ Pennrose, a Philadelphia real estate company, sold the property in a...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by MetLife Investment Management has sold Waterford Atrium, a 498,073-square-foot office complex in Miami, for $10102 million, or about $20282/sf An affiliate of RealOp Investments of Greenville, SC,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Gellert Global Group has sold a 75,164-square-foot industrial building in Doral, Fla, for $132 million, or about $17562/sf The Elizabeth, NJ, food distributor sold the property, which sits on 324 acres...
GI Partners has paid $301 million, or $33765/sf, for the Pointe at Redwood Shores, a two-building office property with 89,145 square feet in Redwood City, Calif The San Francisco investment manager purchased the two-building complex from Vertical...
White Oak Partners has paid $87 million, or $291,946/unit, for the 298-unit Marketplace Vista Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The Westerville, Ohio, apartment investor bought the property, at 1486 Terrell Mill Road SE, from a group...