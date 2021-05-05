Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Aberly Group has paid $548 million, or $154,802/unit, for the 354-unit Latitude 28 Apartments in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about 10 miles north of Orlando, Fla The Lakewood, NJ, company bought the complex from Lighthouse Group of Pacific...
Commercial Observer Asia Capital Real Estate has provided $288 million of financing against Heinz at 950 North Shore, a 151-unit apartment property in Pittsburgh A venture of MCM Co and the Ferchill Group owns the complex, which was developed in...
Louisville Business First An affiliate of Raith Capital Partners has paid $202 million, or $5310/sf, for a 380,389-square-foot industrial property in Louisville, Ky The New York investor purchased the property, on 311 acres at 7001 Universal Coach...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Midtown Capital Partners has paid $78 million, or about $49417/sf, for the 157,841-square-foot office building at 1700 North University Drive in Plantation, Fla The Miami company bought the property...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Clarion Partners has paid $91 million, or $511,235/unit, for Aspire 7th and Grant, a 178-unit apartment property that is a little more than two miles from downtown Denver The New York investor purchased the...
Dallas Morning News A unit of KKR & Co has bought Urban District 30, a 980,000-square-foot industrial park in Mesquite, Texas, about 14 miles east of Dallas The New York investor bought the five-building property, which broke ground early last...
Apartment sales volume in New York City declined during the first quarter by 58 percent from a year ago to $620 million, according to Ariel Property Advisors That's the third lowest quarterly volume since the company started tracking such data in...
The Real Deal A venture of Blue Diamond Equities and Skywood Properties has paid $55 million, or about $387,324/unit, for the 142-unit Pinnacle apartment property in Fort Lee, NJ Pennrose, a Philadelphia real estate company, sold the property in a...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by MetLife Investment Management has sold Waterford Atrium, a 498,073-square-foot office complex in Miami, for $10102 million, or about $20282/sf An affiliate of RealOp Investments of Greenville, SC,...