Dallas Business Journal The Marco Co has renewed its lease for 308,777 square feet of industrial space at 1000 Terminal Road in Fort Worth, Texas Blackstone Group owns the property and was represented by JLL Lee & Associates negotiated the lease...
Commercial Observer RXR Realty has filed a lawsuit against a Mattel Inc affiliate, claiming the toy manufacturer owes nearly $500,000 in unpaid rent at 75 Rockefeller Plaza, a 623,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan The affiliate is...
San Diego Business Journal Surgalign Spine Technologies has agreed to fully lease a 94,500-square-foot building at the Muse life-sciences complex in San Diego The Deerfield, Ill, company develops products made from human and animal tissue that are...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy the 235,230-square-foot JFK Logistics Center that’s being developed in Hempstead, NY Wildflower, a New York developer, is buying the Long Island, NY, development site and...
Boston Business Journal BJ’s Wholesale Club plans on moving its Boston-area corporate headquarters to Marlborough, Mass The big-box retailer is leasing 168,581 square feet at 350 Campus Drive and 19,244 sf at 100 Campus Drive Its current...
Apartment sales volume in New York City declined during the first quarter by 58 percent from a year ago to $620 million, according to Ariel Property Advisors That's the third lowest quarterly volume since the company started tracking such data in...
Real Estate NJ General Plumbing Supply Inc has agreed to fully occupy a two-building industrial property totaling 297,748 square feet in Piscataway, NJ The property sits on a 16-acre site at 330 South Randolphville Road, about 40 miles southwest of...
Commercial Observer A venture of Khosla Capital and DKJ Equity has lined up $93 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of the Prospect Place Apartments in Hackensack, NJ Community Bank provided an $86 million senior mortgage, while Harbor...
Commercial Observer Wharton Properties plans on redeveloping the 16,000-square-foot retail building at 25 West 34th St in Manhattan into a 26-story hotel with 363 rooms The two-story building on the development site, which is between Fifth Avenue...