Charlotte Business Journal Equus Capital Partners has broken ground on Carolina 85 Logistics Center, a 300,240-square-foot industrial building in Kings Mountain, NC, about 33 miles west of Charlotte, NC The Conshohocken, Pa, company is developing...
Louisville Business First An affiliate of Raith Capital Partners has paid $202 million, or $5310/sf, for a 380,389-square-foot industrial property in Louisville, Ky The New York investor purchased the property, on 311 acres at 7001 Universal Coach...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy the 235,230-square-foot JFK Logistics Center that’s being developed in Hempstead, NY Wildflower, a New York developer, is buying the Long Island, NY, development site and...
Houston Business Journal Bryant + Stacy Group has broken ground on the first phase of the Medical Center of Tomball in suburban Houston The Houston developer is teaming with Global Health Partners of the United Kingdom to build the medical-office...
Dallas Morning News The Mesquite, Texas, City Council has approved plans for a 23 million-square-foot industrial park Urban Logistics Realty of Dallas is developing the project, which is being called Alcott Logistics Station, on East Scyene Road It...
Parkview Financial has provided $30 million of construction financing for 63 Pitt St, a 59-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Lower East Side The 12-story building is being developed on the site of an existing five-story building that was...
Commercial Observer Wharton Properties plans on redeveloping the 16,000-square-foot retail building at 25 West 34th St in Manhattan into a 26-story hotel with 363 rooms The two-story building on the development site, which is between Fifth Avenue...
Puget Sound Business Journal TWG is planning to build a pair of affordable-housing properties totaling 375 units in King County, Wash, about 12 miles from Seattle The Indianapolis developer expects both projects to be completed by mid-2023 Units...
Bisnow Lennar Multifamily Communities has proposed developing a 470-unit residential project in Alexandria, Va Plans for the development call for a 385-unit apartment building with 85 townhomes next to it The complex would sit on a 76-acre...