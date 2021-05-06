Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer DH Property Holdings has secured $62 million of construction financing for the development of a 282,737-square-foot industrial project in Philadelphia PCCP LLC provided the loan, which was arranged by Walker & Dunlop DH...
San Diego Business Journal Sentre has paid $125 million, or $16648/sf, for Azusa Center, a 75,081-square-foot industrial facility in Azusa, Calif The San Diego investment company purchased the building from Mortech Manufacturing, a maker of...
Commercial Observer RXR Realty has filed a lawsuit against a Mattel Inc affiliate, claiming the toy manufacturer owes nearly $500,000 in unpaid rent at 75 Rockefeller Plaza, a 623,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan The affiliate is...
The Aberly Group has paid $548 million, or $154,802/unit, for the 354-unit Latitude 28 Apartments in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about 10 miles north of Orlando, Fla The Lakewood, NJ, company bought the complex from Lighthouse Group of Pacific...
Commercial Observer Asia Capital Real Estate has provided $288 million of financing against Heinz at 950 North Shore, a 151-unit apartment property in Pittsburgh A venture of MCM Co and the Ferchill Group owns the complex, which was developed in...
Real Estate NJ NorthBridge Partners has paid $233 million, or $8545/sf, for the 272,682-square-foot industrial building at 14 Sbar Blvd in Moorestown, NJ, about 10 miles east downtown Philadelphia The Piperno family sold the building in a deal...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Midtown Capital Partners has paid $78 million, or about $49417/sf, for the 157,841-square-foot office building at 1700 North University Drive in Plantation, Fla The Miami company bought the property...
Parkview Financial has provided $30 million of construction financing for 63 Pitt St, a 59-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Lower East Side The 12-story building is being developed on the site of an existing five-story building that was...
John Hancock Life Insurance Co has provided $37 million of financing against the 224-unit Enclave at Delray Beach apartment property in Delray Beach, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, MSP Enterprises of Boynton Beach, Fla, to retire...