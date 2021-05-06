Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Dogwood Industrial Properties is buying the two-building complex at 2130-2160 French Settlement Road in West Dallas The company, an affiliate of TPG Real Estate Partners of San Francisco, bought the 600,000-square-foot...
Ridgebrook Investments has paid $30 million, or $256,410/unit, for Lake Jonathan Flats, a 117-unit apartment property in Chaska, Minn, about 25 miles west of Minneapolis The Minneapolis investor purchased the property from Trident Development JLL...
Commercial Observer RXR Realty has filed a lawsuit against a Mattel Inc affiliate, claiming the toy manufacturer owes nearly $500,000 in unpaid rent at 75 Rockefeller Plaza, a 623,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan The affiliate is...
The Aberly Group has paid $548 million, or $154,802/unit, for the 354-unit Latitude 28 Apartments in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about 10 miles north of Orlando, Fla The Lakewood, NJ, company bought the complex from Lighthouse Group of Pacific...
Commercial Observer Asia Capital Real Estate has provided $288 million of financing against Heinz at 950 North Shore, a 151-unit apartment property in Pittsburgh A venture of MCM Co and the Ferchill Group owns the complex, which was developed in...
Real Estate NJ NorthBridge Partners has paid $233 million, or $8545/sf, for the 272,682-square-foot industrial building at 14 Sbar Blvd in Moorestown, NJ, about 10 miles east downtown Philadelphia The Piperno family sold the building in a deal...
San Diego Business Journal Surgalign Spine Technologies has agreed to fully lease a 94,500-square-foot building at the Muse life-sciences complex in San Diego The Deerfield, Ill, company develops products made from human and animal tissue that are...
Louisville Business First An affiliate of Raith Capital Partners has paid $202 million, or $5310/sf, for a 380,389-square-foot industrial property in Louisville, Ky The New York investor purchased the property, on 311 acres at 7001 Universal Coach...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Midtown Capital Partners has paid $78 million, or about $49417/sf, for the 157,841-square-foot office building at 1700 North University Drive in Plantation, Fla The Miami company bought the property...