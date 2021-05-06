Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of delinquent CMBS loans declined by 1 percent last month, to $353 billion from $3566 billion, marking the 10th straight month in which delinquencies have dropped, according to Trepp LLC That...
The distressed $898 million CMBS loan against the Mall at Stonecrest in suburban Atlanta might be nearing its resolution Hallmark Venture Group says it acquired the collateral property But whether a deal has been completed remains to be seen The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A gauge that Kroll Bond Rating Agency uses to measure stress in the CMBS sector declined in March for the first time in more than a year The company’s Kroll-Loans of Concern, or K-LOC, index fell to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gallivant Hotel Holdings has paid $4 million, or just less than $12,000/room, for the 334-room Best Western President hotel in Manhattan’s Times Square area The Great Neck, NY, company is led by...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, which owns the Broward Mall in Plantation, Fla, appears to be willing to give up on the 43-year-old shopping mall A total of 325,701 square feet of the 1 million-sf mall serves as collateral for a $95 million mortgage...
The $60 million CMBS loan against the 353-room Marriott Hanover hotel in Whippany, NJ, has transferred to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors as it's expected to default The loan has received a three-month debt-service deferral agreement But...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $175 million CMBS loan against the Waterford Lakes Town Center retail property in Orlando, Fla, has transferred to special servicer KeyBank because of an expected non-monetary default The loan,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kroll Bond Rating Agency has downgraded six principal-paying and two interest-only classes of GS Mortgage Securities Trust, 2014-GC18, because of the losses it expects certain collateral loans to suffer The...
An affiliate of Peregrine Realty Partners has paid $33 million, or $33588/sf, for Promontory, a 98,249-square-foot office building in San Diego The Newport Beach, Calif, real estate firm purchased the property from Carleton Management in a deal...