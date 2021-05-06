Log In or Subscribe to read more
Brixmor Property Group Inc has paid $485 million, or about $17233/sf, for the 281,443-square-foot Center of Bonita Springs shopping center in Bonita Springs, Fla The New York REIT bought the property from a venture of AMCAP Inc and American...
Dallas Business Journal Dogwood Industrial Properties is buying the two-building complex at 2130-2160 French Settlement Road in West Dallas The company, an affiliate of TPG Real Estate Partners of San Francisco, bought the 600,000-square-foot...
Ridgebrook Investments has paid $30 million, or $256,410/unit, for Lake Jonathan Flats, a 117-unit apartment property in Chaska, Minn, about 25 miles west of Minneapolis The Minneapolis investor purchased the property from Trident Development JLL...
San Diego Business Journal Sentre has paid $125 million, or $16648/sf, for Azusa Center, a 75,081-square-foot industrial facility in Azusa, Calif The San Diego investment company purchased the building from Mortech Manufacturing, a maker of...
The Aberly Group has paid $548 million, or $154,802/unit, for the 354-unit Latitude 28 Apartments in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about 10 miles north of Orlando, Fla The Lakewood, NJ, company bought the complex from Lighthouse Group of Pacific...
Real Estate NJ NorthBridge Partners has paid $233 million, or $8545/sf, for the 272,682-square-foot industrial building at 14 Sbar Blvd in Moorestown, NJ, about 10 miles east downtown Philadelphia The Piperno family sold the building in a deal...
Louisville Business First An affiliate of Raith Capital Partners has paid $202 million, or $5310/sf, for a 380,389-square-foot industrial property in Louisville, Ky The New York investor purchased the property, on 311 acres at 7001 Universal Coach...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Midtown Capital Partners has paid $78 million, or about $49417/sf, for the 157,841-square-foot office building at 1700 North University Drive in Plantation, Fla The Miami company bought the property...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Clarion Partners has paid $91 million, or $511,235/unit, for Aspire 7th and Grant, a 178-unit apartment property that is a little more than two miles from downtown Denver The New York investor purchased the...