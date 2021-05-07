Log In or Subscribe to read more
Decron Properties has paid $962 million, or $346,043/unit, for Broadstone Rio Salado, a 278-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the complex from Alliance Residential Co of New York Broadstone Rio Salado, at 2325...
Real Estate NJ Vandale Industries Inc, an apparel company, has signed a lease for 207,021 square feet at a 488,884-sf industrial property in Monroe Township, NJ Duke Realty Corp owns the property, at 773 Cranbury South River Road, about 45 miles...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Stiles Corp has sold Gardens Plaza, an 86,542-square-foot office complex in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $3055 million, or about $353/sf The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, investor sold the property, which sits...
Charlotte Business Journal Bell Partners has paid $51 million, or about $196,154/unit, for Century Plantation Pointe, a 260-unit apartment property in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Mooresville, NC The seller was not disclosed The Greensboro, NC,...
Commercial Property Executive BH Properties has paid $21 million, or $16372/sf, for Freeway Corporate Park, a 128,266-square-foot office property in Santa Ana, Calif, about 37 miles southeast of Los Angeles The Los Angeles investor purchased the...
Griffis Residential has paid $1557 million, or $444,857/unit, for the 350-unit Presidio View apartment property in San Diego’s Mission Valley area The Greenwood Village, Colo, investment manager, which specializes in the multifamily sector,...
Northview Hotel Group has paid $1576 million, or $378,846/room, for the 416-room Sir Francis Drake hotel in San Francisco The Wilton, Conn, company bought the property from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, a Bethesda, Md, REIT that had acquired it in 2010...
Brixmor Property Group Inc has paid $485 million, or about $17233/sf, for the 281,443-square-foot Center of Bonita Springs shopping center in Bonita Springs, Fla The New York REIT bought the property from a venture of AMCAP Inc and American...
Dallas Business Journal Dogwood Industrial Properties is buying the two-building complex at 2130-2160 French Settlement Road in West Dallas The company, an affiliate of TPG Real Estate Partners of San Francisco, bought the 600,000-square-foot...