South Florida Business Journal The owner of the Cross County Plaza shopping center in West Palm Beach, Fla, has been hit with a foreclosure suit A venture that includes Bernardo Kohn and Paul Pollack, both of New York, owns the 357,537-square-foot...
A total of 37 CMBS loans with a balance of $113 billion transferred anew to special servicing in April, according to Trepp LLC But special servicers resolved substantially more - roughly $34 billion - resulting in a 442 percent decline in the volume...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of delinquent CMBS loans declined by 1 percent last month, to $353 billion from $3566 billion, marking the 10th straight month in which delinquencies have dropped, according to Trepp LLC That...
The distressed $898 million CMBS loan against the Mall at Stonecrest in suburban Atlanta might be nearing its resolution Hallmark Venture Group says it acquired the collateral property But whether a deal has been completed remains to be seen The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A gauge that Kroll Bond Rating Agency uses to measure stress in the CMBS sector declined in March for the first time in more than a year The company’s Kroll-Loans of Concern, or K-LOC, index fell to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gallivant Hotel Holdings has paid $4 million, or just less than $12,000/room, for the 334-room Best Western President hotel in Manhattan’s Times Square area The Great Neck, NY, company is led by...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, which owns the Broward Mall in Plantation, Fla, appears to be willing to give up on the 43-year-old shopping mall A total of 325,701 square feet of the 1 million-sf mall serves as collateral for a $95 million mortgage...
The $60 million CMBS loan against the 353-room Marriott Hanover hotel in Whippany, NJ, has transferred to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors as it's expected to default The loan has received a three-month debt-service deferral agreement But...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $175 million CMBS loan against the Waterford Lakes Town Center retail property in Orlando, Fla, has transferred to special servicer KeyBank because of an expected non-monetary default The loan,...