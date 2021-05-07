Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $105 million of construction financing for the 258,500-square-foot office development at 322 40th St NE in Washington, DC JLL arranged the loan A venture of Cedar Realty Trust, Asland Capital...
Orlando Business Journal Costco Wholesale Corp has paid $16 million, or about $22857/sf, for a 70,000-square-foot office building in Orlando, Fla The Seattle retailer bought the property, at 8301 Southpark Circle, from Pacer Partners of Cohasset,...
Orlando Business Journal RBS Ormond Beach Investments LLC has filed plans to build a 150-unit assisted-living facility in Ormond Beach, Fla, about six miles north of Daytona Beach, Fla The Miami Beach, Fla, developer has proposed the project for a...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Stiles Corp has sold Gardens Plaza, an 86,542-square-foot office complex in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $3055 million, or about $353/sf The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, investor sold the property, which sits...
South Florida Business Journal Alliance Residential has lined up $4569 million of construction financing for a 187-unit assisted-living facility in Delray Beach, Fla Comerica Bank was the lender The Phoenix developer recently broke ground on the...
Charlotte Business Journal Bell Partners has paid $51 million, or about $196,154/unit, for Century Plantation Pointe, a 260-unit apartment property in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Mooresville, NC The seller was not disclosed The Greensboro, NC,...
South Florida Business Journal The owner of the Cross County Plaza shopping center in West Palm Beach, Fla, has been hit with a foreclosure suit A venture that includes Bernardo Kohn and Paul Pollack, both of New York, owns the 357,537-square-foot...
Dallas Morning News Wood Partners has proposed developing a 288-unit residential project in Little Elm, Texas, about 34 miles north of Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the property off US Highway 380 Construction will start this summer and...
Dallas Business Journal Walmart has plans to lease more than 1 million square feet of industrial space in North Fort Worth, Texas The Bentonville, Ark, retailer’s new warehouse, Westport 11 at 14700 Blue Mound Road, is part of the...