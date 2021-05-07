Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture of Elion Partners and Buchanan Partners has secured $65 million of financing against 12 industrial properties with 600,000 square feet in Chantilly, Va, about 25 miles west of Washington, DC TD Bank provided the loan,...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $105 million of construction financing for the 258,500-square-foot office development at 322 40th St NE in Washington, DC JLL arranged the loan A venture of Cedar Realty Trust, Asland Capital...
South Florida Business Journal The owner of the Cross County Plaza shopping center in West Palm Beach, Fla, has been hit with a foreclosure suit A venture that includes Bernardo Kohn and Paul Pollack, both of New York, owns the 357,537-square-foot...
Commercial Observer ACORE Capital has provided $1389 million of financing against more than 691,000 square feet of office and retail space at the National Place mixed-use complex in Washington, DC Quadrangle Development Corp owns the property at...
San Diego Business Journal Sentre has paid $125 million, or $16648/sf, for Azusa Center, a 75,081-square-foot industrial facility in Azusa, Calif The San Diego investment company purchased the building from Mortech Manufacturing, a maker of...
Commercial Observer RXR Realty has filed a lawsuit against a Mattel Inc affiliate, claiming the toy manufacturer owes nearly $500,000 in unpaid rent at 75 Rockefeller Plaza, a 623,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan The affiliate is...
The Aberly Group has paid $548 million, or $154,802/unit, for the 354-unit Latitude 28 Apartments in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about 10 miles north of Orlando, Fla The Lakewood, NJ, company bought the complex from Lighthouse Group of Pacific...
Commercial Observer Asia Capital Real Estate has provided $288 million of financing against Heinz at 950 North Shore, a 151-unit apartment property in Pittsburgh A venture of MCM Co and the Ferchill Group owns the complex, which was developed in...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Midtown Capital Partners has paid $78 million, or about $49417/sf, for the 157,841-square-foot office building at 1700 North University Drive in Plantation, Fla The Miami company bought the property...