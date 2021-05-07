Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Vandale Industries Inc, an apparel company, has signed a lease for 207,021 square feet at a 488,884-sf industrial property in Monroe Township, NJ Duke Realty Corp owns the property, at 773 Cranbury South River Road, about 45 miles...
Dallas Business Journal Nokia has renewed its lease for 223,062 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The tech giant’s distribution center is at 2525 East State Highway 121 Stockbridge is the landlord and...
Dallas Business Journal Walmart has plans to lease more than 1 million square feet of industrial space in North Fort Worth, Texas The Bentonville, Ark, retailer’s new warehouse, Westport 11 at 14700 Blue Mound Road, is part of the...
Phoenix Business Journal HelloFresh Inc, a meal-kit delivery company, has agreed to fully lease Prologis Logistics Center IV, a 440,000-square-foot distribution center in Phoenix Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, owns the property and was...
Dallas Business Journal The Marco Co has renewed its lease for 308,777 square feet of industrial space at 1000 Terminal Road in Fort Worth, Texas Blackstone Group owns the property and was represented by JLL Lee & Associates negotiated the lease...
Real Estate NJ National Distribution Centers LLC has signed an industrial lease for 338,954 square feet at 152 US Route 206 in Hillsborough, NJ The building is part of the 759,954-sf Midpoint Logistics Center, which is currently under construction...
Commercial Observer RXR Realty has filed a lawsuit against a Mattel Inc affiliate, claiming the toy manufacturer owes nearly $500,000 in unpaid rent at 75 Rockefeller Plaza, a 623,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan The affiliate is...
San Diego Business Journal Surgalign Spine Technologies has agreed to fully lease a 94,500-square-foot building at the Muse life-sciences complex in San Diego The Deerfield, Ill, company develops products made from human and animal tissue that are...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy the 235,230-square-foot JFK Logistics Center that’s being developed in Hempstead, NY Wildflower, a New York developer, is buying the Long Island, NY, development site and...