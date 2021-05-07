Log In or Subscribe to read more
Cincinnati Business Center BRG Realty Group LLC has broken ground on Parkway Trails, a 240-unit apartment property in Florence, Ky The Cincinnati development and management company expects the project to be completed early next year It’s being...
Orlando Business Journal RBS Ormond Beach Investments LLC has filed plans to build a 150-unit assisted-living facility in Ormond Beach, Fla, about six miles north of Daytona Beach, Fla The Miami Beach, Fla, developer has proposed the project for a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report RPT Realty has agreed to pay $104 million, or $16104/sf, for the 645,785-square-foot Northborough Crossing shopping center in Northborough, Mass The New York REIT is buying the property from a venture of...
Decron Properties has paid $962 million, or $346,043/unit, for Broadstone Rio Salado, a 278-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the complex from Alliance Residential Co of New York Broadstone Rio Salado, at 2325...
Hartford Business Journal Eagle Rock Properties has paid $315 million, or $169,355/unit, for the 186-unit Westgate Apartments in West Hartford, Conn The Plainview, NY, investment manager bought the property from an undisclosed Denver real estate...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Stiles Corp has sold Gardens Plaza, an 86,542-square-foot office complex in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $3055 million, or about $353/sf The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, investor sold the property, which sits...
South Florida Business Journal Alliance Residential has lined up $4569 million of construction financing for a 187-unit assisted-living facility in Delray Beach, Fla Comerica Bank was the lender The Phoenix developer recently broke ground on the...
Charlotte Business Journal Bell Partners has paid $51 million, or about $196,154/unit, for Century Plantation Pointe, a 260-unit apartment property in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Mooresville, NC The seller was not disclosed The Greensboro, NC,...
Commercial Property Executive BH Properties has paid $21 million, or $16372/sf, for Freeway Corporate Park, a 128,266-square-foot office property in Santa Ana, Calif, about 37 miles southeast of Los Angeles The Los Angeles investor purchased the...