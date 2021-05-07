Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Stiles Corp has sold Gardens Plaza, an 86,542-square-foot office complex in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $3055 million, or about $353/sf The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, investor sold the property, which sits...
Charlotte Business Journal Bell Partners has paid $51 million, or about $196,154/unit, for Century Plantation Pointe, a 260-unit apartment property in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Mooresville, NC The seller was not disclosed The Greensboro, NC,...
South Florida Business Journal The owner of the Cross County Plaza shopping center in West Palm Beach, Fla, has been hit with a foreclosure suit A venture that includes Bernardo Kohn and Paul Pollack, both of New York, owns the 357,537-square-foot...
Dallas Morning News Wood Partners has proposed developing a 288-unit residential project in Little Elm, Texas, about 34 miles north of Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the property off US Highway 380 Construction will start this summer and...
Dallas Business Journal Walmart has plans to lease more than 1 million square feet of industrial space in North Fort Worth, Texas The Bentonville, Ark, retailer’s new warehouse, Westport 11 at 14700 Blue Mound Road, is part of the...
Commercial Observer DH Property Holdings has secured $62 million of construction financing for the development of a 282,737-square-foot industrial project in Philadelphia PCCP LLC provided the loan, which was arranged by Walker & Dunlop DH...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 102-year-old Hotel Pennsylvania in Manhattan has closed its doors permanently Vornado Realty Trust owns the 1,700-room hotel, which the New York REIT plans to demolish and redevelop in the next two...
REBusiness Online IDI Logistics is breaking ground soon on a 351,870-square-foot industrial building in Romeoville, Ill, about 30 miles southeast of Chicago The Atlanta real estate investor and developer is building the property, on a speculative...
Charlotte Business Journal Equus Capital Partners has broken ground on Carolina 85 Logistics Center, a 300,240-square-foot industrial building in Kings Mountain, NC, about 33 miles west of Charlotte, NC The Conshohocken, Pa, company is developing...