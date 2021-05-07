Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Vandale Industries Inc, an apparel company, has signed a lease for 207,021 square feet at a 488,884-sf industrial property in Monroe Township, NJ Duke Realty Corp owns the property, at 773 Cranbury South River Road, about 45 miles...
Mesirow Realty Sale-Leaseback Capital is offering for sale a newly built industrial property with 268 million square feet in Bondurant, Iowa, about 12 miles east of Des Moines, Iowa The property is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc Avison Young has been...
Dallas Morning News Wood Partners has proposed developing a 288-unit residential project in Little Elm, Texas, about 34 miles north of Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the property off US Highway 380 Construction will start this summer and...
Dallas Business Journal Walmart has plans to lease more than 1 million square feet of industrial space in North Fort Worth, Texas The Bentonville, Ark, retailer’s new warehouse, Westport 11 at 14700 Blue Mound Road, is part of the...
Phoenix Business Journal HelloFresh Inc, a meal-kit delivery company, has agreed to fully lease Prologis Logistics Center IV, a 440,000-square-foot distribution center in Phoenix Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, owns the property and was...
Dallas Business Journal The Marco Co has renewed its lease for 308,777 square feet of industrial space at 1000 Terminal Road in Fort Worth, Texas Blackstone Group owns the property and was represented by JLL Lee & Associates negotiated the lease...
Dallas Business Journal Dogwood Industrial Properties is buying the two-building complex at 2130-2160 French Settlement Road in West Dallas The company, an affiliate of TPG Real Estate Partners of San Francisco, bought the 600,000-square-foot...
Real Estate NJ National Distribution Centers LLC has signed an industrial lease for 338,954 square feet at 152 US Route 206 in Hillsborough, NJ The building is part of the 759,954-sf Midpoint Logistics Center, which is currently under construction...
Commercial Observer RXR Realty has filed a lawsuit against a Mattel Inc affiliate, claiming the toy manufacturer owes nearly $500,000 in unpaid rent at 75 Rockefeller Plaza, a 623,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan The affiliate is...