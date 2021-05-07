Log In or Subscribe to read more
Decron Properties has paid $962 million, or $346,043/unit, for Broadstone Rio Salado, a 278-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the complex from Alliance Residential Co of New York Broadstone Rio Salado, at 2325...
Hartford Business Journal Eagle Rock Properties has paid $315 million, or $169,355/unit, for the 186-unit Westgate Apartments in West Hartford, Conn The Plainview, NY, investment manager bought the property from an undisclosed Denver real estate...
South Florida Business Journal Alliance Residential has lined up $4569 million of construction financing for a 187-unit assisted-living facility in Delray Beach, Fla Comerica Bank was the lender The Phoenix developer recently broke ground on the...
Charlotte Business Journal Bell Partners has paid $51 million, or about $196,154/unit, for Century Plantation Pointe, a 260-unit apartment property in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Mooresville, NC The seller was not disclosed The Greensboro, NC,...
Commercial Property Executive BH Properties has paid $21 million, or $16372/sf, for Freeway Corporate Park, a 128,266-square-foot office property in Santa Ana, Calif, about 37 miles southeast of Los Angeles The Los Angeles investor purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal The owner of the Cross County Plaza shopping center in West Palm Beach, Fla, has been hit with a foreclosure suit A venture that includes Bernardo Kohn and Paul Pollack, both of New York, owns the 357,537-square-foot...
Griffis Residential has paid $1557 million, or $444,857/unit, for the 350-unit Presidio View apartment property in San Diego’s Mission Valley area The Greenwood Village, Colo, investment manager, which specializes in the multifamily sector,...
Northview Hotel Group has paid $1576 million, or $378,846/room, for the 416-room Sir Francis Drake hotel in San Francisco The Wilton, Conn, company bought the property from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, a Bethesda, Md, REIT that had acquired it in 2010...
Brixmor Property Group Inc has paid $485 million, or about $17233/sf, for the 281,443-square-foot Center of Bonita Springs shopping center in Bonita Springs, Fla The New York REIT bought the property from a venture of AMCAP Inc and American...