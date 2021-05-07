Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Vandale Industries Inc, an apparel company, has signed a lease for 207,021 square feet at a 488,884-sf industrial property in Monroe Township, NJ Duke Realty Corp owns the property, at 773 Cranbury South River Road, about 45 miles...
South Florida Business Journal Alliance Residential has lined up $4569 million of construction financing for a 187-unit assisted-living facility in Delray Beach, Fla Comerica Bank was the lender The Phoenix developer recently broke ground on the...
Mesirow Realty Sale-Leaseback Capital is offering for sale a newly built industrial property with 268 million square feet in Bondurant, Iowa, about 12 miles east of Des Moines, Iowa The property is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc Avison Young has been...
Dallas Morning News Wood Partners has proposed developing a 288-unit residential project in Little Elm, Texas, about 34 miles north of Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the property off US Highway 380 Construction will start this summer and...
Dallas Business Journal Nokia has renewed its lease for 223,062 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The tech giant’s distribution center is at 2525 East State Highway 121 Stockbridge is the landlord and...
Commercial Observer DH Property Holdings has secured $62 million of construction financing for the development of a 282,737-square-foot industrial project in Philadelphia PCCP LLC provided the loan, which was arranged by Walker & Dunlop DH...
Phoenix Business Journal HelloFresh Inc, a meal-kit delivery company, has agreed to fully lease Prologis Logistics Center IV, a 440,000-square-foot distribution center in Phoenix Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, owns the property and was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 102-year-old Hotel Pennsylvania in Manhattan has closed its doors permanently Vornado Realty Trust owns the 1,700-room hotel, which the New York REIT plans to demolish and redevelop in the next two...
Dallas Business Journal The Marco Co has renewed its lease for 308,777 square feet of industrial space at 1000 Terminal Road in Fort Worth, Texas Blackstone Group owns the property and was represented by JLL Lee & Associates negotiated the lease...