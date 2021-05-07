Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Alliance Residential has lined up $4569 million of construction financing for a 187-unit assisted-living facility in Delray Beach, Fla Comerica Bank was the lender The Phoenix developer recently broke ground on the...
Dallas Business Journal Nokia has renewed its lease for 223,062 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The tech giant’s distribution center is at 2525 East State Highway 121 Stockbridge is the landlord and...
Dallas Business Journal Walmart has plans to lease more than 1 million square feet of industrial space in North Fort Worth, Texas The Bentonville, Ark, retailer’s new warehouse, Westport 11 at 14700 Blue Mound Road, is part of the...
Commercial Observer DH Property Holdings has secured $62 million of construction financing for the development of a 282,737-square-foot industrial project in Philadelphia PCCP LLC provided the loan, which was arranged by Walker & Dunlop DH...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 102-year-old Hotel Pennsylvania in Manhattan has closed its doors permanently Vornado Realty Trust owns the 1,700-room hotel, which the New York REIT plans to demolish and redevelop in the next two...
Dallas Business Journal The Marco Co has renewed its lease for 308,777 square feet of industrial space at 1000 Terminal Road in Fort Worth, Texas Blackstone Group owns the property and was represented by JLL Lee & Associates negotiated the lease...
Dallas Business Journal Dogwood Industrial Properties is buying the two-building complex at 2130-2160 French Settlement Road in West Dallas The company, an affiliate of TPG Real Estate Partners of San Francisco, bought the 600,000-square-foot...
REBusiness Online IDI Logistics is breaking ground soon on a 351,870-square-foot industrial building in Romeoville, Ill, about 30 miles southeast of Chicago The Atlanta real estate investor and developer is building the property, on a speculative...
Charlotte Business Journal Equus Capital Partners has broken ground on Carolina 85 Logistics Center, a 300,240-square-foot industrial building in Kings Mountain, NC, about 33 miles west of Charlotte, NC The Conshohocken, Pa, company is developing...