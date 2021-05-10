Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DiamondRock Hospitality Co has agreed to sell the 725-room Lexington Hotel in Manhattan for $185 million, or $255,172/room The Bethesda, Md, REIT expects the deal to close by the end of September The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Covenant Capital Group has bought Lakeshore Club, a 638-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $77 million, or about $120,690/unit The Nashville, Tenn, investment firm bought the property, which sits on...
Orlando Business Journal Banyan Street Capital is paying $63 million, or about $22518/sf, for 20 North Orange Ave, a 279,780-square-foot office building in downtown Orlando, Fla The Miami company is buying 16-story property from an affiliate of...
Rentvcom LBA Realty has paid $169 million, or $22838/sf, for a 74,000-square-foot industrial building at the Dedeaux Business Park Redlands in Redlands, Calif, about 62 miles east of Los Angeles The Irvine, Calif, investment and management company...
Birmingham Business Journal Morrison Avenue Capital Partners has bought High River, a 176-unit apartment property in Birmingham, Ala, for $201 million, or about $114,205/unit Hudson Capital Properties sold the complex, at 1900 Rice Mine Road North,...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Investcorp has paid $114 million, or $12219/sf, for Red Fox Business Center, a 93,300-square-foot office and warehouse property in St Paul, Minn The New York investment manager purchased the two-building property...
Orlando Business Journal Costco Wholesale Corp has paid $16 million, or about $22857/sf, for a 70,000-square-foot office building in Orlando, Fla The Seattle retailer bought the property, at 8301 Southpark Circle, from Pacer Partners of Cohasset,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report RPT Realty has agreed to pay $104 million, or $16104/sf, for the 645,785-square-foot Northborough Crossing shopping center in Northborough, Mass The New York REIT is buying the property from a venture of...
Decron Properties has paid $962 million, or $346,043/unit, for Broadstone Rio Salado, a 278-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the complex from Alliance Residential Co of New York Broadstone Rio Salado, at 2325...