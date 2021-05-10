Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ JLL is marketing for sale the 53,494-sqaure-foot Paramus Plaza in Paramus, NJ The brokerage expects the retail property to sell for about $48 million, or $89730/sf The owner was not identified Paramus Plaza, at 545 Route 17 South, is...
Credit Suisse Mortgage Securities Trust, 2007-C1, has moved a couple steps closer to being retired as two of its three remaining assets have been sold The Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farms retail center near Birmingham, Ala, sold for $1158 million, while...
South Florida Business Journal The owner of the Cross County Plaza shopping center in West Palm Beach, Fla, has been hit with a foreclosure suit A venture that includes Bernardo Kohn and Paul Pollack, both of New York, owns the 357,537-square-foot...
A total of 37 CMBS loans with a balance of $113 billion transferred anew to special servicing in April, according to Trepp LLC But special servicers resolved substantially more - roughly $34 billion - resulting in a 442 percent decline in the volume...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of delinquent CMBS loans declined by 1 percent last month, to $353 billion from $3566 billion, marking the 10th straight month in which delinquencies have dropped, according to Trepp LLC That...
Philadelphia Business Journal Pfizer Inc is offering for sale a 189 million-square-foot office complex in Collegeville, Pa The pharmaceutical company has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which sits on a 340-acre site at 400-500...
Bisnow A venture of Wilkes Co and Quadrangle Development is offering for sale a development site at 950 Third St NW in Washington, DC Meany & Oliver has been tapped to market the site, which is in the 2 million-square-foot Mount Vernon Place...
Pittsburgh Post Gazette Fortress Investment Group is offering for sale the 823,979-square-foot office complex at 1000 Westinghouse Drive in the Pittsburgh suburb of Cranberry Township, Pa The New York company has hired Thomas Co to market the...
The distressed $898 million CMBS loan against the Mall at Stonecrest in suburban Atlanta might be nearing its resolution Hallmark Venture Group says it acquired the collateral property But whether a deal has been completed remains to be seen The...