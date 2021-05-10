Log In or Subscribe to read more
Banyan Street Capital has paid $523 million, or $35076/sf, for the 149,103-square-foot Weston Corporate Center in Weston, Fla, about 20 miles west of Fort Lauderdale, Fla, and 35 miles north of Miami The Miami real estate investor bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DiamondRock Hospitality Co has agreed to sell the 725-room Lexington Hotel in Manhattan for $185 million, or $255,172/room The Bethesda, Md, REIT expects the deal to close by the end of September The...
Atlanta Business Chronicle SJ Collins Enterprises has paid $4 million a four-acre development site near the campus of Georgia Institute and Technology, better known as Georgia Tech, in Atlanta The local developer plans to build a mixed-use project...
Orlando Business Journal Banyan Street Capital is paying $63 million, or about $22518/sf, for 20 North Orange Ave, a 279,780-square-foot office building in downtown Orlando, Fla The Miami company is buying 16-story property from an affiliate of...
Rentvcom LBA Realty has paid $169 million, or $22838/sf, for a 74,000-square-foot industrial building at the Dedeaux Business Park Redlands in Redlands, Calif, about 62 miles east of Los Angeles The Irvine, Calif, investment and management company...
Birmingham Business Journal Morrison Avenue Capital Partners has bought High River, a 176-unit apartment property in Birmingham, Ala, for $201 million, or about $114,205/unit Hudson Capital Properties sold the complex, at 1900 Rice Mine Road North,...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Investcorp has paid $114 million, or $12219/sf, for Red Fox Business Center, a 93,300-square-foot office and warehouse property in St Paul, Minn The New York investment manager purchased the two-building property...
Cincinnati Business Center BRG Realty Group LLC has broken ground on Parkway Trails, a 240-unit apartment property in Florence, Ky The Cincinnati development and management company expects the project to be completed early next year It’s being...
Orlando Business Journal Costco Wholesale Corp has paid $16 million, or about $22857/sf, for a 70,000-square-foot office building in Orlando, Fla The Seattle retailer bought the property, at 8301 Southpark Circle, from Pacer Partners of Cohasset,...