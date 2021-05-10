Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle SJ Collins Enterprises has paid $4 million a four-acre development site near the campus of Georgia Institute and Technology, better known as Georgia Tech, in Atlanta The local developer plans to build a mixed-use project...
St Louis Business Journal Green Street St Louis is planning to develop a two-building apartment property with more than 500 units in St Louis Ground will break by the end of the year on the project’s first phase, between Grand Avenue and...
Real Estate NJ JLL is marketing for sale the 53,494-sqaure-foot Paramus Plaza in Paramus, NJ The brokerage expects the retail property to sell for about $48 million, or $89730/sf The owner was not identified Paramus Plaza, at 545 Route 17 South, is...
Austin Business Journal A groundbreaking is scheduled for the second quarter of next year for the 186-unit Grand Living at the Grove seniors-housing development in Austin, Texas Ryan Cos US Inc of Minneapolis is the project’s developer It will...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners recently bought a 69-acre development site in El Paso, Texas, with plans to build a 11 million-square-foot industrial building The development, dubbed Eastlake Logistics Park, will sit right off...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $105 million of construction financing for the 258,500-square-foot office development at 322 40th St NE in Washington, DC JLL arranged the loan A venture of Cedar Realty Trust, Asland Capital...
Cincinnati Business Center BRG Realty Group LLC has broken ground on Parkway Trails, a 240-unit apartment property in Florence, Ky The Cincinnati development and management company expects the project to be completed early next year It’s being...
Orlando Business Journal RBS Ormond Beach Investments LLC has filed plans to build a 150-unit assisted-living facility in Ormond Beach, Fla, about six miles north of Daytona Beach, Fla The Miami Beach, Fla, developer has proposed the project for a...
Real Estate NJ Vandale Industries Inc, an apparel company, has signed a lease for 207,021 square feet at a 488,884-sf industrial property in Monroe Township, NJ Duke Realty Corp owns the property, at 773 Cranbury South River Road, about 45 miles...