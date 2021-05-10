Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Costco Wholesale Corp has paid $16 million, or about $22857/sf, for a 70,000-square-foot office building in Orlando, Fla The Seattle retailer bought the property, at 8301 Southpark Circle, from Pacer Partners of Cohasset,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report RPT Realty has agreed to pay $104 million, or $16104/sf, for the 645,785-square-foot Northborough Crossing shopping center in Northborough, Mass The New York REIT is buying the property from a venture of...
Decron Properties has paid $962 million, or $346,043/unit, for Broadstone Rio Salado, a 278-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the complex from Alliance Residential Co of New York Broadstone Rio Salado, at 2325...
Hartford Business Journal Eagle Rock Properties has paid $315 million, or $169,355/unit, for the 186-unit Westgate Apartments in West Hartford, Conn The Plainview, NY, investment manager bought the property from an undisclosed Denver real estate...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Stiles Corp has sold Gardens Plaza, an 86,542-square-foot office complex in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $3055 million, or about $353/sf The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, investor sold the property, which sits...
Charlotte Business Journal Bell Partners has paid $51 million, or about $196,154/unit, for Century Plantation Pointe, a 260-unit apartment property in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Mooresville, NC The seller was not disclosed The Greensboro, NC,...
Commercial Property Executive BH Properties has paid $21 million, or $16372/sf, for Freeway Corporate Park, a 128,266-square-foot office property in Santa Ana, Calif, about 37 miles southeast of Los Angeles The Los Angeles investor purchased the...
Griffis Residential has paid $1557 million, or $444,857/unit, for the 350-unit Presidio View apartment property in San Diego’s Mission Valley area The Greenwood Village, Colo, investment manager, which specializes in the multifamily sector,...
Northview Hotel Group has paid $1576 million, or $378,846/room, for the 416-room Sir Francis Drake hotel in San Francisco The Wilton, Conn, company bought the property from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, a Bethesda, Md, REIT that had acquired it in 2010...