Bldup Berkeley Investments has filed plans to convert a 97,000-square-foot office property in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass, into life-sciences space The building, at 64 Pleasant St, is fully occupied by Sasaki, but the architectural firm...
Real Estate NJ JLL is marketing for sale the 53,494-sqaure-foot Paramus Plaza in Paramus, NJ The brokerage expects the retail property to sell for about $48 million, or $89730/sf The owner was not identified Paramus Plaza, at 545 Route 17 South, is...
Bryan Tower, a 1124 million-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas, will be offered for sale at a June 1 foreclosure auction, according to a report in the Dallas Morning News The 40-story building, at 2001 Bryan St, serves as collateral for...
Credit Suisse Mortgage Securities Trust, 2007-C1, has moved a couple steps closer to being retired as two of its three remaining assets have been sold The Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farms retail center near Birmingham, Ala, sold for $1158 million, while...
Real Estate NJ Vandale Industries Inc, an apparel company, has signed a lease for 207,021 square feet at a 488,884-sf industrial property in Monroe Township, NJ Duke Realty Corp owns the property, at 773 Cranbury South River Road, about 45 miles...
Hartford Business Journal Eagle Rock Properties has paid $315 million, or $169,355/unit, for the 186-unit Westgate Apartments in West Hartford, Conn The Plainview, NY, investment manager bought the property from an undisclosed Denver real estate...
Mesirow Realty Sale-Leaseback Capital is offering for sale a newly built industrial property with 268 million square feet in Bondurant, Iowa, about 12 miles east of Des Moines, Iowa The property is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc Avison Young has been...
South Florida Business Journal The owner of the Cross County Plaza shopping center in West Palm Beach, Fla, has been hit with a foreclosure suit A venture that includes Bernardo Kohn and Paul Pollack, both of New York, owns the 357,537-square-foot...
Dallas Business Journal Nokia has renewed its lease for 223,062 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The tech giant’s distribution center is at 2525 East State Highway 121 Stockbridge is the landlord and...