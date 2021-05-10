Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Covenant Capital Group has bought Lakeshore Club, a 638-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $77 million, or about $120,690/unit The Nashville, Tenn, investment firm bought the property, which sits on...
Orlando Business Journal Banyan Street Capital is paying $63 million, or about $22518/sf, for 20 North Orange Ave, a 279,780-square-foot office building in downtown Orlando, Fla The Miami company is buying 16-story property from an affiliate of...
St Louis Business Journal Green Street St Louis is planning to develop a two-building apartment property with more than 500 units in St Louis Ground will break by the end of the year on the project’s first phase, between Grand Avenue and...
Bldup Berkeley Investments has filed plans to convert a 97,000-square-foot office property in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass, into life-sciences space The building, at 64 Pleasant St, is fully occupied by Sasaki, but the architectural firm...
Birmingham Business Journal Morrison Avenue Capital Partners has bought High River, a 176-unit apartment property in Birmingham, Ala, for $201 million, or about $114,205/unit Hudson Capital Properties sold the complex, at 1900 Rice Mine Road North,...
Austin Business Journal A groundbreaking is scheduled for the second quarter of next year for the 186-unit Grand Living at the Grove seniors-housing development in Austin, Texas Ryan Cos US Inc of Minneapolis is the project’s developer It will...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners recently bought a 69-acre development site in El Paso, Texas, with plans to build a 11 million-square-foot industrial building The development, dubbed Eastlake Logistics Park, will sit right off...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $105 million of construction financing for the 258,500-square-foot office development at 322 40th St NE in Washington, DC JLL arranged the loan A venture of Cedar Realty Trust, Asland Capital...
Cincinnati Business Center BRG Realty Group LLC has broken ground on Parkway Trails, a 240-unit apartment property in Florence, Ky The Cincinnati development and management company expects the project to be completed early next year It’s being...