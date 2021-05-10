Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bldup Berkeley Investments has filed plans to convert a 97,000-square-foot office property in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass, into life-sciences space The building, at 64 Pleasant St, is fully occupied by Sasaki, but the architectural firm...
Bryan Tower, a 1124 million-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas, will be offered for sale at a June 1 foreclosure auction, according to a report in the Dallas Morning News The 40-story building, at 2001 Bryan St, serves as collateral for...
Real Estate NJ Vandale Industries Inc, an apparel company, has signed a lease for 207,021 square feet at a 488,884-sf industrial property in Monroe Township, NJ Duke Realty Corp owns the property, at 773 Cranbury South River Road, about 45 miles...
Hartford Business Journal Eagle Rock Properties has paid $315 million, or $169,355/unit, for the 186-unit Westgate Apartments in West Hartford, Conn The Plainview, NY, investment manager bought the property from an undisclosed Denver real estate...
Real Estate NJ National Distribution Centers LLC has signed an industrial lease for 338,954 square feet at 152 US Route 206 in Hillsborough, NJ The building is part of the 759,954-sf Midpoint Logistics Center, which is currently under construction...
Commercial Observer RXR Realty has filed a lawsuit against a Mattel Inc affiliate, claiming the toy manufacturer owes nearly $500,000 in unpaid rent at 75 Rockefeller Plaza, a 623,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan The affiliate is...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy the 235,230-square-foot JFK Logistics Center that’s being developed in Hempstead, NY Wildflower, a New York developer, is buying the Long Island, NY, development site and...
Boston Business Journal BJ’s Wholesale Club plans on moving its Boston-area corporate headquarters to Marlborough, Mass The big-box retailer is leasing 168,581 square feet at 350 Campus Drive and 19,244 sf at 100 Campus Drive Its current...
Real Estate NJ General Plumbing Supply Inc has agreed to fully occupy a two-building industrial property totaling 297,748 square feet in Piscataway, NJ The property sits on a 16-acre site at 330 South Randolphville Road, about 40 miles southwest of...