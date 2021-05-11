Log In or Subscribe to read more
Savanna has secured $262 million of construction financing for 141 Willoughby St, a 400,000-square-foot office project in downtown Brooklyn, NY PIMCO, a Newport Beach, Calif, investment management firm, provided senior debt, while funds managed by...
Knighthead Funding LLC has provided $573 million of financing against the Stitch life-sciences project in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of Morrisville, NC The loan modifies a $34 million mortgage that Knighthead had provided two years ago to a venture of...
St Louis Business Journal Green Street St Louis is planning to develop a two-building apartment property with more than 500 units in St Louis Ground will break by the end of the year on the project’s first phase, between Grand Avenue and...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Investcorp has paid $114 million, or $12219/sf, for Red Fox Business Center, a 93,300-square-foot office and warehouse property in St Paul, Minn The New York investment manager purchased the two-building property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American International Group Inc has provided $1077 million of financing against 55 Broadway, a 347,023-square-foot office building in Manhattan Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan, which allowed the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Elion Partners and Buchanan Partners has secured $65 million of financing against 12 industrial properties with 600,000 square feet in Chantilly, Va, about 25 miles west of Washington, DC TD Bank provided the loan,...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $105 million of construction financing for the 258,500-square-foot office development at 322 40th St NE in Washington, DC JLL arranged the loan A venture of Cedar Realty Trust, Asland Capital...
South Florida Business Journal The owner of the Cross County Plaza shopping center in West Palm Beach, Fla, has been hit with a foreclosure suit A venture that includes Bernardo Kohn and Paul Pollack, both of New York, owns the 357,537-square-foot...
Commercial Observer ACORE Capital has provided $1389 million of financing against more than 691,000 square feet of office and retail space at the National Place mixed-use complex in Washington, DC Quadrangle Development Corp owns the property at...