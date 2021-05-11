Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Macy’s Inc has proposed adding 15 million square feet of office space atop its flagship store at 151 West 34th St in Manhattan The retailer wants to invest $235 million in the area surrounding its store, which...
Savanna has secured $262 million of construction financing for 141 Willoughby St, a 400,000-square-foot office project in downtown Brooklyn, NY PIMCO, a Newport Beach, Calif, investment management firm, provided senior debt, while funds managed by...
Tod’s has extended its lease for 7,867 square feet of ground-floor retail space at 650 Madison Ave in Manhattan The luxury retailer, whose initial deal was set to expire in October 2023, agreed to extend the lease to October 2030 The extension...
Atlanta Business Chronicle SJ Collins Enterprises has paid $4 million a four-acre development site near the campus of Georgia Institute and Technology, better known as Georgia Tech, in Atlanta The local developer plans to build a mixed-use project...
St Louis Business Journal Green Street St Louis is planning to develop a two-building apartment property with more than 500 units in St Louis Ground will break by the end of the year on the project’s first phase, between Grand Avenue and...
Bldup Berkeley Investments has filed plans to convert a 97,000-square-foot office property in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass, into life-sciences space The building, at 64 Pleasant St, is fully occupied by Sasaki, but the architectural firm...
Real Estate NJ JLL is marketing for sale the 53,494-sqaure-foot Paramus Plaza in Paramus, NJ The brokerage expects the retail property to sell for about $48 million, or $89730/sf The owner was not identified Paramus Plaza, at 545 Route 17 South, is...
Austin Business Journal A groundbreaking is scheduled for the second quarter of next year for the 186-unit Grand Living at the Grove seniors-housing development in Austin, Texas Ryan Cos US Inc of Minneapolis is the project’s developer It will...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners recently bought a 69-acre development site in El Paso, Texas, with plans to build a 11 million-square-foot industrial building The development, dubbed Eastlake Logistics Park, will sit right off...