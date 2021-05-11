Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Dominion Realty Partners has sold the 318-unit Shiloh Crossing Apartments in Morrisville, NC, for $757 million, or about $238,050/unit The buyer was not identified The three-story property, which opened last year, sits on a...
Triangle Business Journal Northridge Capital has paid $368 million, or about $26286/sf, for Innovation I, a four-story office building with about 140,000 square feet, near the Raleigh-Durham International Airport The Washington, DC, company bought...
The Chicago REIT has bought the 192-unit Princeton North Andover apartment property in North Andover, Mass, about 30 miles north of Boston Princeton Properties of Lowell, Mass, was the...
Dallas Morning News Kalterra Capital Partners has bought the 213-unit Park Place Apartments in Waxahachie, Texas, about 30 miles south of Dallas Premium Property USA teamed with Kalterra on the purchase The seller and sales price were not disclosed...
San Antonio Business Journal MDH Partners has bought South Park Building IV, a 151,793-square-foot industrial property in San Antonio The property, which sits on 115 acres at 7042 Industrial Way, is about 60 percent leased to tenants that include...
Dallas Business Journal KKR & Co has purchase Skyline Commerce Center, a 198,000-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas The New York investor bought the recently completed property, at 30 Frontage Road, from its...
REBusiness Online Ezralow Co has paid $56 million, or $280,000/unit, for Cactus Forty-2, a 200-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor and developer purchased the complex from Olympus Property, which was represented in the deal...
Banyan Street Capital has paid $523 million, or $35076/sf, for the 149,103-square-foot Weston Corporate Center in Weston, Fla, about 20 miles west of Fort Lauderdale, Fla, and 35 miles north of Miami The Miami real estate investor bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DiamondRock Hospitality Co has agreed to sell the 725-room Lexington Hotel in Manhattan for $185 million, or $255,172/room The Bethesda, Md, REIT expects the deal to close by the end of September The...