Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $44 million of financing against the medical-office project at 160 West 124th St in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood Cushman & Wakefield arranged the floating-rate loan Park-It Management...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Portman Holding is starting work early next year on a 500,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta The 30-story project is being built on four acres at 1020 Spring St The development site has been zoned for more than...
Charlotte Business Journal LMC, a unit of homebuilder Lennar Corp, is expecting to break ground next month on a 273-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The company last month paid $88 million for the project’s 57-acre development site at...
Tampa Bay Business Journal GreenPointe Holdings LLC and Cross Lake Partners are developing a 300-unit apartment property in South Hillsborough County, Fla The garden-style complex is being built on more than 15 acres at the intersection of US...
Cincinnati Business Courier A joint venture of Moment Development and Downtown Property Management Inc is planning to build a 90-room boutique hotel in Cincinnati The three-story development, at 1420 Central Parkway, will have a cocktail lounge,...
Hartford Business Journal Commercial Services Realty has proposed building a mixed-use project in Berlin, Conn, about 10 miles south of Hartford, Conn The development, at 404 Berlin Turnpike, would have 200 apartment units, a 100-room hotel, retail...
Crain’s New York Business Macy’s Inc has proposed adding 15 million square feet of office space atop its flagship store at 151 West 34th St in Manhattan The retailer wants to invest $235 million in the area surrounding its store, which...
Savanna has secured $264 million of construction financing for 141 Willoughby St, a 400,000-square-foot office project in downtown Brooklyn, NY PIMCO, a Newport Beach, Calif, investment management firm, provided senior debt, while funds managed by...
Triangle Business Journal Dominion Realty Partners has sold the 318-unit Shiloh Crossing Apartments in Morrisville, NC, for $757 million, or about $238,050/unit The buyer was not identified The three-story property, which opened last year, sits on a...