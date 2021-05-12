Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Tribeca Associates has transferred ownership of the 298-room Moxy NYC Downtown Hotel in Manhattan to AllianceBernstein, which had provided a $105 million loan against the property in 2018 Tribeca, a New York developer, had bought the...
Commercial Observer RFR Realty has agreed to acquire the 26,563 square feet of retail space at 522 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The pending sales price was not disclosed The New York company is buying the space from Deka Immobilien Investment of Germany,...
BPM Real Estate Group has lined up $68 million of financing for its purchase of PetSmart Inc’s corporate headquarters in Phoenix Mortgage lender 3650 REIT provided the seven-year loan, which was arranged by Newmark As reported, the Portland,...
Alexandria Real Estate Equities has closed on its purchase of Watertown Mall, a 260,867-square-foot retail property in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass The Pasadena, Calif, REIT paid Rosen Associates Management Corp of New York $130 million, or...
St Clair Holdings has paid $4925 million, or $317,741/unit, for Bungalows on Pine Cliff, a 155-unit apartment property in Flagstaff, Ariz The Atlanta investor purchased the property from Cavan Cos of Scottsdale, Ariz, which was represented in the...
Triangle Business Journal Dominion Realty Partners has sold the 318-unit Shiloh Crossing Apartments in Morrisville, NC, for $757 million, or about $238,050/unit The buyer was not identified The three-story property, which opened last year, sits on a...
Triangle Business Journal Northridge Capital has paid $368 million, or about $26286/sf, for Innovation I, a four-story office building with about 140,000 square feet, near the Raleigh-Durham International Airport The Washington, DC, company bought...
Triangle Business Journal Four Springs Capital Trust has bought a two-story medical-office building in Chapel, Hill, NC, for $149 million, or about $57839/sf The Lake Como, NJ, REIT acquired the 25,761-square-foot property, on 17 acres at 1181...
The Chicago REIT has bought the 192-unit Princeton North Andover apartment property in North Andover, Mass, about 30 miles north of Boston Princeton Properties of Lowell, Mass, was the...