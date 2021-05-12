Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Tribeca Associates has transferred ownership of the 298-room Moxy NYC Downtown Hotel in Manhattan to AllianceBernstein, which had provided a $105 million loan against the property in 2018 Tribeca, a New York developer, had bought the...
Commercial Observer RFR Realty has agreed to acquire the 26,563 square feet of retail space at 522 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The pending sales price was not disclosed The New York company is buying the space from Deka Immobilien Investment of Germany,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Portman Holding is starting work early next year on a 500,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta The 30-story project is being built on four acres at 1020 Spring St The development site has been zoned for more than...
South Florida Business Journal IDI Logistics is developing a 300,000-square-foot warehouse project in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla The industrial property is being planned for a 1975-acre site at 3090 Lychee St, formerly a mobile home park It’s...
Charlotte Business Journal LMC, a unit of homebuilder Lennar Corp, is expecting to break ground next month on a 273-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The company last month paid $88 million for the project’s 57-acre development site at...
Tampa Bay Business Journal GreenPointe Holdings LLC and Cross Lake Partners are developing a 300-unit apartment property in South Hillsborough County, Fla The garden-style complex is being built on more than 15 acres at the intersection of US...
Cincinnati Business Courier A joint venture of Moment Development and Downtown Property Management Inc is planning to build a 90-room boutique hotel in Cincinnati The three-story development, at 1420 Central Parkway, will have a cocktail lounge,...
Hartford Business Journal Commercial Services Realty has proposed building a mixed-use project in Berlin, Conn, about 10 miles south of Hartford, Conn The development, at 404 Berlin Turnpike, would have 200 apartment units, a 100-room hotel, retail...
Crain’s New York Business Macy’s Inc has proposed adding 15 million square feet of office space atop its flagship store at 151 West 34th St in Manhattan The retailer wants to invest $235 million in the area surrounding its store, which...