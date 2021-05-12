Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer United Bank has provided $451 million of construction financing for the St Joseph Apartments, a 268-unit development in Upper Marlboro, Md Phillips Realty Capital arranged the three-year loan Varsity Investment Group, a Bethesda,...
Saxum Real Estate has secured $465 million of construction financing against the 297-unit Fishtown Kensington Village apartment project in Philadelphia Valley Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by JLL Saxum, a Summit, NJ, developer, recently...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $44 million of financing against the medical-office project at 160 West 124th St in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood Cushman & Wakefield arranged the floating-rate loan Park-It Management...
Savanna has secured $264 million of construction financing for 141 Willoughby St, a 400,000-square-foot office project in downtown Brooklyn, NY PIMCO, a Newport Beach, Calif, investment management firm, provided senior debt, while funds managed by...
REJournalscom Associated Bank has provided $132 million of construction financing for the development of a 218,000-square-foot industrial project in Pewaukee, Wis, about 15 miles west of Milwaukee An affiliate of Westminster Capital LLC of Lake...
Knighthead Funding LLC has provided $573 million of financing against the Stitch life-sciences project in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of Morrisville, NC The loan modifies a $34 million mortgage that Knighthead had provided two years ago to a venture of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American International Group Inc has provided $1077 million of financing against 55 Broadway, a 347,023-square-foot office building in Manhattan Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan, which allowed the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Elion Partners and Buchanan Partners has secured $65 million of financing against 12 industrial properties with 600,000 square feet in Chantilly, Va, about 25 miles west of Washington, DC TD Bank provided the loan,...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $105 million of construction financing for the 258,500-square-foot office development at 322 40th St NE in Washington, DC JLL arranged the loan A venture of Cedar Realty Trust, Asland Capital...