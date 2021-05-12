Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive Brookfield Properties has paid $38 million, or $16337/sf, for the 232,600-square-foot industrial property at 1901 West Center St in Colton, Calif The New York investment manager purchased the property from Avalon...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $44 million of financing against the medical-office project at 160 West 124th St in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood Cushman & Wakefield arranged the floating-rate loan Park-It Management...
The Real Deal Tribeca Associates has transferred ownership of the 298-room Moxy NYC Downtown Hotel in Manhattan to AllianceBernstein, which had provided a $105 million loan against the property in 2018 Tribeca, a New York developer, had bought the...
Hartford Business Journal Commercial Services Realty has proposed building a mixed-use project in Berlin, Conn, about 10 miles south of Hartford, Conn The development, at 404 Berlin Turnpike, would have 200 apartment units, a 100-room hotel, retail...
Crain’s New York Business Macy’s Inc has proposed adding 15 million square feet of office space atop its flagship store at 151 West 34th St in Manhattan The retailer wants to invest $235 million in the area surrounding its store, which...
BPM Real Estate Group has lined up $68 million of financing for its purchase of PetSmart Inc’s corporate headquarters in Phoenix Mortgage lender 3650 REIT provided the seven-year loan, which was arranged by Newmark As reported, the Portland,...
Alexandria Real Estate Equities has closed on its purchase of Watertown Mall, a 260,867-square-foot retail property in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass The Pasadena, Calif, REIT paid Rosen Associates Management Corp of New York $130 million, or...
St Clair Holdings has paid $4925 million, or $317,741/unit, for Bungalows on Pine Cliff, a 155-unit apartment property in Flagstaff, Ariz The Atlanta investor purchased the property from Cavan Cos of Scottsdale, Ariz, which was represented in the...
Triangle Business Journal Dominion Realty Partners has sold the 318-unit Shiloh Crossing Apartments in Morrisville, NC, for $757 million, or about $238,050/unit The buyer was not identified The three-story property, which opened last year, sits on a...