Commercial Observer LCOR has secured $72 million of financing against the 312-unit Wentworth Apartment Homes in North Bethesda, Md BayernLB, a German bank, provided the loan, which was arranged by Newmark LCOR developed the property, at 5411 McGrath...
Saxum Real Estate has secured $465 million of construction financing against the 297-unit Fishtown Kensington Village apartment project in Philadelphia Valley Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by JLL Saxum, a Summit, NJ, developer, recently...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $44 million of financing against the medical-office project at 160 West 124th St in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood Cushman & Wakefield arranged the floating-rate loan Park-It Management...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Portman Holding is starting work early next year on a 500,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta The 30-story project is being built on four acres at 1020 Spring St The development site has been zoned for more than...
South Florida Business Journal IDI Logistics is developing a 300,000-square-foot warehouse project in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla The industrial property is being planned for a 1975-acre site at 3090 Lychee St, formerly a mobile home park It’s...
Charlotte Business Journal LMC, a unit of homebuilder Lennar Corp, is expecting to break ground next month on a 273-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The company last month paid $88 million for the project’s 57-acre development site at...
Tampa Bay Business Journal GreenPointe Holdings LLC and Cross Lake Partners are developing a 300-unit apartment property in South Hillsborough County, Fla The garden-style complex is being built on more than 15 acres at the intersection of US...
Cincinnati Business Courier A joint venture of Moment Development and Downtown Property Management Inc is planning to build a 90-room boutique hotel in Cincinnati The three-story development, at 1420 Central Parkway, will have a cocktail lounge,...
Hartford Business Journal Commercial Services Realty has proposed building a mixed-use project in Berlin, Conn, about 10 miles south of Hartford, Conn The development, at 404 Berlin Turnpike, would have 200 apartment units, a 100-room hotel, retail...