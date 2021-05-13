Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Lovett Industrial is starting construction this summer on an industrial project with about 865,000 square feet in North Fort Worth, Texas The Houston developer is building the property, with a mix of warehouse and distribution...
Dallas Morning News PegasusAblon has been approved to develop a pair of residential buildings with more than 400 units in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood The project, which received approval from the Dallas City Council yesterday, is being built...
Commercial Observer Securian Financial Group has provided $47 million of financing against a portfolio of five apartment properties with a combined 932 units in suburban Washington, DC Gimbert Realty Capital arranged the debt RIMSI Corp has owned...
A venture of Milhaus and Humphreys Capital has broken ground on Milhaus Whitestown, a 240-unit apartment property in Whitestown, Ind, about 17 miles from downtown Indianapolis The property, at 7279 South Indianapolis Road, will have studio, one-,...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of GDSNY and Klovern has paid $31 million for the development site at 407 Park Ave in Manhattan Land Finance sold the site, which it had acquired in 2010 for $87 million It houses a 4,300-square-foot...
Commercial Observer United Bank has provided $451 million of construction financing for the St Joseph Apartments, a 268-unit development in Upper Marlboro, Md Phillips Realty Capital arranged the three-year loan Varsity Investment Group, a Bethesda,...
Commercial Observer LCOR has secured $72 million of financing against the 312-unit Wentworth Apartment Homes in North Bethesda, Md BayernLB, a German bank, provided the loan, which was arranged by Newmark LCOR developed the property, at 5411 McGrath...
Saxum Real Estate has secured $465 million of construction financing against the 297-unit Fishtown Kensington Village apartment project in Philadelphia Valley Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by JLL Saxum, a Summit, NJ, developer, recently...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $44 million of financing against the medical-office project at 160 West 124th St in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood Cushman & Wakefield arranged the floating-rate loan Park-It Management...