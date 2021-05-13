Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture of 60 Guilders and Davidson Kempner has agreed to pay $130 million, or $69859/sf, for 186,088 square feet of office condominium space at 12 MetroTech Center in Brooklyn, NY Brookfield Property Partners is selling the...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of GDSNY and Klovern has paid $31 million for the development site at 407 Park Ave in Manhattan Land Finance sold the site, which it had acquired in 2010 for $87 million It houses a 4,300-square-foot...
A venture of GoldOller Real Estate Investments and National Property REIT Corp has bought the 496-unit Parkside at Laurel West and 204-unit Willows at North End in Spartanburg, SC, from Radco Cos of Atlanta CBRE brokered the sale and arranged $61...
An affiliate of Green Cities Co has paid $55 million, or $901,639/unit, for the 61-unit Estelle apartment property in Los Angeles The Portland, Ore, investment manager bought the complex from Canfield Development Inc, which was represented by Walker...
Kenco Logistics has agreed to lease the entire 397,351-square-foot Perris Gateway Commerce Center in Perris, Calif The Chattanooga, Tenn, company was represented in the deal by Newmark, while JDK Real Estate represented the owner of the industrial...
Remedy Medical Properties has paid $552 million, or $78866/sf, for the 69,992-square-foot Andover Medical Center in the Boston suburb of Andover, Mass The Chicago company bought the medical-office building from EverWest Partners, a Denver investment...
Commercial Property Executive Brookfield Properties has paid $38 million, or $16337/sf, for the 232,600-square-foot industrial property at 1901 West Center St in Colton, Calif The New York investment manager purchased the property from Avalon...
The Real Deal Tribeca Associates has transferred ownership of the 298-room Moxy NYC Downtown Hotel in Manhattan to AllianceBernstein, which had provided a $105 million loan against the property in 2018 Tribeca, a New York developer, had bought the...
Commercial Observer RFR Realty has agreed to acquire the 26,563 square feet of retail space at 522 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The pending sales price was not disclosed The New York company is buying the space from Deka Immobilien Investment of Germany,...