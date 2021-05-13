Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Lovett Industrial is starting construction this summer on an industrial project with about 865,000 square feet in North Fort Worth, Texas The Houston developer is building the property, with a mix of warehouse and distribution...
Dallas Morning News PegasusAblon has been approved to develop a pair of residential buildings with more than 400 units in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood The project, which received approval from the Dallas City Council yesterday, is being built...
Washington Business Journal TA Realty is constructing a 18 million-square-foot data-center complex in Leesburg, Va, about 35 miles northwest of Washington, DC The Boston company expects the project’s first buildings to be completed later this...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of GDSNY and Klovern has paid $31 million for the development site at 407 Park Ave in Manhattan Land Finance sold the site, which it had acquired in 2010 for $87 million It houses a 4,300-square-foot...
Crain’s Chicago Business Redwood Capital Group is offering for sale Dwell at Naperville, a 400-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill, about 30 miles west of Chicago The Chicago investment firm has hired CBRE to market the property, which...
Commercial Observer United Bank has provided $451 million of construction financing for the St Joseph Apartments, a 268-unit development in Upper Marlboro, Md Phillips Realty Capital arranged the three-year loan Varsity Investment Group, a Bethesda,...
Saxum Real Estate has secured $465 million of construction financing against the 297-unit Fishtown Kensington Village apartment project in Philadelphia Valley Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by JLL Saxum, a Summit, NJ, developer, recently...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $44 million of financing against the medical-office project at 160 West 124th St in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood Cushman & Wakefield arranged the floating-rate loan Park-It Management...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Portman Holding is starting work early next year on a 500,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta The 30-story project is being built on four acres at 1020 Spring St The development site has been zoned for more than...