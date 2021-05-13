Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom Associated Bank has provided $132 million of construction financing for the development of a 218,000-square-foot industrial project in Pewaukee, Wis, about 15 miles west of Milwaukee An affiliate of Westminster Capital LLC of Lake...
St Louis Business Journal Green Street St Louis is planning to develop a two-building apartment property with more than 500 units in St Louis Ground will break by the end of the year on the project’s first phase, between Grand Avenue and...
Real Estate NJ JLL is marketing for sale the 53,494-sqaure-foot Paramus Plaza in Paramus, NJ The brokerage expects the retail property to sell for about $48 million, or $89730/sf The owner was not identified Paramus Plaza, at 545 Route 17 South, is...
Bryan Tower, a 1124 million-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas, will be offered for sale at a June 1 foreclosure auction, according to a report in the Dallas Morning News The 40-story building, at 2001 Bryan St, serves as collateral for...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Investcorp has paid $114 million, or $12219/sf, for Red Fox Business Center, a 93,300-square-foot office and warehouse property in St Paul, Minn The New York investment manager purchased the two-building property...
REBusiness Online IDI Logistics is breaking ground soon on a 351,870-square-foot industrial building in Romeoville, Ill, about 30 miles southeast of Chicago The Atlanta real estate investor and developer is building the property, on a speculative...
Louisville Business First An affiliate of Raith Capital Partners has paid $202 million, or $5310/sf, for a 380,389-square-foot industrial property in Louisville, Ky The New York investor purchased the property, on 311 acres at 7001 Universal Coach...
Milwaukee Business Journal Cardinal Capital Management Inc has proposed a 141-unit apartment property in Racine, Wis, about 27 miles south of Milwaukee The Milwaukee developer is planning the project for a vacant site at 301 Sixth St, which it had...
St Louis Business Journal A venture of Mia Rose Holdings and local restaurant owner Jim Cook are breaking ground this June on Meadows Luxury Living, a 156-unit apartment property in Lake Saint Louis, Mo Meadows Luxury Living is being built on a...