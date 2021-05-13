Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Securian Financial Group has provided $47 million of financing against a portfolio of five apartment properties with a combined 932 units in suburban Washington, DC Gimbert Realty Capital arranged the debt RIMSI Corp has owned...
A venture of GoldOller Real Estate Investments and National Property REIT Corp has bought the 496-unit Parkside at Laurel West and 204-unit Willows at North End in Spartanburg, SC, from Radco Cos of Atlanta CBRE brokered the sale and arranged $61...
Commercial Observer United Bank has provided $451 million of construction financing for the St Joseph Apartments, a 268-unit development in Upper Marlboro, Md Phillips Realty Capital arranged the three-year loan Varsity Investment Group, a Bethesda,...
Commercial Observer LCOR has secured $72 million of financing against the 312-unit Wentworth Apartment Homes in North Bethesda, Md BayernLB, a German bank, provided the loan, which was arranged by Newmark LCOR developed the property, at 5411 McGrath...
Saxum Real Estate has secured $465 million of construction financing against the 297-unit Fishtown Kensington Village apartment project in Philadelphia Valley Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by JLL Saxum, a Summit, NJ, developer, recently...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $44 million of financing against the medical-office project at 160 West 124th St in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood Cushman & Wakefield arranged the floating-rate loan Park-It Management...
Savanna has secured $264 million of construction financing for 141 Willoughby St, a 400,000-square-foot office project in downtown Brooklyn, NY PIMCO, a Newport Beach, Calif, investment management firm, provided senior debt, while funds managed by...
REJournalscom Associated Bank has provided $132 million of construction financing for the development of a 218,000-square-foot industrial project in Pewaukee, Wis, about 15 miles west of Milwaukee An affiliate of Westminster Capital LLC of Lake...
Knighthead Funding LLC has provided $573 million of financing against the Stitch life-sciences project in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of Morrisville, NC The loan modifies a $34 million mortgage that Knighthead had provided two years ago to a venture of...