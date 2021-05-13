Log In or Subscribe to read more
An affiliate of the Wolff Co has acquired the 158-unit Northpointe apartment property in Portland, Ore, for an undisclosed price The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor purchased the complex from a venture of Fore Property Co and Principal Real Estate...
Commercial Property Executive Brookfield Properties has paid $38 million, or $16337/sf, for the 232,600-square-foot industrial property at 1901 West Center St in Colton, Calif The New York investment manager purchased the property from Avalon...
Dallas Morning News Careismatic Brands Inc has agreed to lease 152,225 square feet of industrial space in Dallas The company, a designer and distributor of medical apparel and school uniforms, is taking its space at Turnpike Distribution Center 4,...
REBusiness Online Ezralow Co has paid $56 million, or $280,000/unit, for Cactus Forty-2, a 200-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor and developer purchased the complex from Olympus Property, which was represented in the deal...
Tod’s has extended its lease for 7,867 square feet of ground-floor retail space at 650 Madison Ave in Manhattan The luxury retailer, whose initial deal was set to expire in October 2023, agreed to extend the lease to October 2030 The extension...
Rentvcom LBA Realty has paid $169 million, or $22838/sf, for a 74,000-square-foot industrial building at the Dedeaux Business Park Redlands in Redlands, Calif, about 62 miles east of Los Angeles The Irvine, Calif, investment and management company...
Real Estate NJ Vandale Industries Inc, an apparel company, has signed a lease for 207,021 square feet at a 488,884-sf industrial property in Monroe Township, NJ Duke Realty Corp owns the property, at 773 Cranbury South River Road, about 45 miles...
Commercial Property Executive BH Properties has paid $21 million, or $16372/sf, for Freeway Corporate Park, a 128,266-square-foot office property in Santa Ana, Calif, about 37 miles southeast of Los Angeles The Los Angeles investor purchased the...
Mesirow Realty Sale-Leaseback Capital is offering for sale a newly built industrial property with 268 million square feet in Bondurant, Iowa, about 12 miles east of Des Moines, Iowa The property is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc Avison Young has been...