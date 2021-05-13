Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture of 60 Guilders and Davidson Kempner has agreed to pay $130 million, or $69859/sf, for 186,088 square feet of office condominium space at 12 MetroTech Center in Brooklyn, NY Brookfield Property Partners is selling the...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of GDSNY and Klovern has paid $31 million for the development site at 407 Park Ave in Manhattan Land Finance sold the site, which it had acquired in 2010 for $87 million It houses a 4,300-square-foot...
An affiliate of Green Cities Co has paid $55 million, or $901,639/unit, for the 61-unit Estelle apartment property in Los Angeles The Portland, Ore, investment manager bought the complex from Canfield Development Inc, which was represented by Walker...
An affiliate of the Wolff Co has acquired the 158-unit Northpointe apartment property in Portland, Ore, for an undisclosed price The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor purchased the complex from a venture of Fore Property Co and Principal Real Estate...
Commercial Observer United Bank has provided $451 million of construction financing for the St Joseph Apartments, a 268-unit development in Upper Marlboro, Md Phillips Realty Capital arranged the three-year loan Varsity Investment Group, a Bethesda,...
Commercial Observer LCOR has secured $72 million of financing against the 312-unit Wentworth Apartment Homes in North Bethesda, Md BayernLB, a German bank, provided the loan, which was arranged by Newmark LCOR developed the property, at 5411 McGrath...
Remedy Medical Properties has paid $552 million, or $78866/sf, for the 69,992-square-foot Andover Medical Center in the Boston suburb of Andover, Mass The Chicago company bought the medical-office building from EverWest Partners, a Denver investment...
Saxum Real Estate has secured $465 million of construction financing against the 297-unit Fishtown Kensington Village apartment project in Philadelphia Valley Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by JLL Saxum, a Summit, NJ, developer, recently...
Commercial Property Executive Brookfield Properties has paid $38 million, or $16337/sf, for the 232,600-square-foot industrial property at 1901 West Center St in Colton, Calif The New York investment manager purchased the property from Avalon...