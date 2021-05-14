Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture that includes Blackfin Real Estate Investors and a fund managed by Clarion Partners has paid $113 million, or $254,505/unit, for the 444-unit Ravens Crest Apartments in Manassas, Va, about 35 miles west of Washington, DC It bought the...
The Real Deal Madison Realty Capital has taken control of a 15-building apartment portfolio in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood The company had provided $126 million of debt against the portfolio in 2016 to help fund Brookhill...
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc is exiting the office sector and shifting its focus to multifamily properties and grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Sunbelt region The Atlanta REIT already is under contract to sell a 195...
South Florida Business Journal RK Centers has bought a Best Buy-anchored retail property in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1205 million, or about $26274/sf An affiliate of Orion Investment and Management of Miami sold the building, which sits on 41...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture led by Big V Property Group has closed on its acquisition of The Rim, a 1042 million-square-foot outdoor shopping center in San Antonio The deal was first announced in January Big V, in a partnership with Kimco...
Louisville Business First Orthober Investments LLC has sold Glenmary Pointe, a 72-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky, for $113 million, or about $156,944/unit A Wilmington, Del, limited liability company bought the two-story property, at...
Rentvcom EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $1005 million, or $9410/sf, for the 106,800-square-foot industrial property at 10675 North Lombard St in Portland, Ore The Denver investment company purchased the property from Richards Homewares Inc,...
Commercial Observer A venture of 60 Guilders and Davidson Kempner has agreed to pay $130 million, or $69859/sf, for 186,088 square feet of office condominium space at 12 MetroTech Center in Brooklyn, NY Brookfield Property Partners is selling the...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of GDSNY and Klovern has paid $31 million for the development site at 407 Park Ave in Manhattan Land Finance sold the site, which it had acquired in 2010 for $87 million It houses a 4,300-square-foot...