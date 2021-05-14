Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dwight Capital has provided a $507 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 214-unit Residences at Justison Landing apartment property in Wilmington, Del The loan allowed the...
South Florida Business Journal RK Centers has bought a Best Buy-anchored retail property in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1205 million, or about $26274/sf An affiliate of Orion Investment and Management of Miami sold the building, which sits on 41...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture led by Big V Property Group has closed on its acquisition of The Rim, a 1042 million-square-foot outdoor shopping center in San Antonio The deal was first announced in January Big V, in a partnership with Kimco...
Louisville Business First Orthober Investments LLC has sold Glenmary Pointe, a 72-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky, for $113 million, or about $156,944/unit A Wilmington, Del, limited liability company bought the two-story property, at...
Dwight Capital has provided $943 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 232(a)(7) program for the 651-bed Village at Gainesville seniors-housing property in Gainesville, Fla The loan allowed the...
Rentvcom EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $1005 million, or $9410/sf, for the 106,800-square-foot industrial property at 10675 North Lombard St in Portland, Ore The Denver investment company purchased the property from Richards Homewares Inc,...
Commercial Observer Securian Financial Group has provided $47 million of financing against a portfolio of five apartment properties with a combined 932 units in suburban Washington, DC Gimbert Realty Capital arranged the debt RIMSI Corp has owned...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Essex Property Trust, which owns 244 apartment properties with roughly 60,000 units in California and the Seattle area, has seen rents fall once again as its portfolio is still feeling the effects of the...
Commercial Observer A venture of 60 Guilders and Davidson Kempner has agreed to pay $130 million, or $69859/sf, for 186,088 square feet of office condominium space at 12 MetroTech Center in Brooklyn, NY Brookfield Property Partners is selling the...