Preferred Apartment Communities Inc is exiting the office sector and shifting its focus to multifamily properties and grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Sunbelt region The Atlanta REIT already is under contract to sell a 195...
Dwight Capital has provided $943 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 232(a)(7) program for the 651-bed Village at Gainesville seniors-housing property in Gainesville, Fla The loan allowed the...
Commercial Observer Securian Financial Group has provided $47 million of financing against a portfolio of five apartment properties with a combined 932 units in suburban Washington, DC Gimbert Realty Capital arranged the debt RIMSI Corp has owned...
A venture of GoldOller Real Estate Investments and National Property REIT Corp has bought the 496-unit Parkside at Laurel West and 204-unit Willows at North End in Spartanburg, SC, from Radco Cos of Atlanta CBRE brokered the sale and arranged $61...
Commercial Observer United Bank has provided $451 million of construction financing for the St Joseph Apartments, a 268-unit development in Upper Marlboro, Md Phillips Realty Capital arranged the three-year loan Varsity Investment Group, a Bethesda,...
Commercial Observer LCOR has secured $72 million of financing against the 312-unit Wentworth Apartment Homes in North Bethesda, Md BayernLB, a German bank, provided the loan, which was arranged by Newmark LCOR developed the property, at 5411 McGrath...
Saxum Real Estate has secured $465 million of construction financing against the 297-unit Fishtown Kensington Village apartment project in Philadelphia Valley Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by JLL Saxum, a Summit, NJ, developer, recently...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $44 million of financing against the medical-office project at 160 West 124th St in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood Cushman & Wakefield arranged the floating-rate loan Park-It Management...
Savanna has secured $264 million of construction financing for 141 Willoughby St, a 400,000-square-foot office project in downtown Brooklyn, NY PIMCO, a Newport Beach, Calif, investment management firm, provided senior debt, while funds managed by...