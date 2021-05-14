Log In or Subscribe to read more
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc is exiting the office sector and shifting its focus to multifamily properties and grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Sunbelt region The Atlanta REIT already is under contract to sell a 195...
South Florida Business Journal RK Centers has bought a Best Buy-anchored retail property in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1205 million, or about $26274/sf An affiliate of Orion Investment and Management of Miami sold the building, which sits on 41...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture led by Big V Property Group has closed on its acquisition of The Rim, a 1042 million-square-foot outdoor shopping center in San Antonio The deal was first announced in January Big V, in a partnership with Kimco...
Rentvcom EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $1005 million, or $9410/sf, for the 106,800-square-foot industrial property at 10675 North Lombard St in Portland, Ore The Denver investment company purchased the property from Richards Homewares Inc,...
A venture of Milhaus and Humphreys Capital has broken ground on Milhaus Whitestown, a 240-unit apartment property in Whitestown, Ind, about 17 miles from downtown Indianapolis The property, at 7279 South Indianapolis Road, will have studio, one-,...
Commercial Observer A venture of 60 Guilders and Davidson Kempner has agreed to pay $130 million, or $69859/sf, for 186,088 square feet of office condominium space at 12 MetroTech Center in Brooklyn, NY Brookfield Property Partners is selling the...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of GDSNY and Klovern has paid $31 million for the development site at 407 Park Ave in Manhattan Land Finance sold the site, which it had acquired in 2010 for $87 million It houses a 4,300-square-foot...
A venture of GoldOller Real Estate Investments and National Property REIT Corp has bought the 496-unit Parkside at Laurel West and 204-unit Willows at North End in Spartanburg, SC, from Radco Cos of Atlanta CBRE brokered the sale and arranged $61...
Crain’s Chicago Business Redwood Capital Group is offering for sale Dwell at Naperville, a 400-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill, about 30 miles west of Chicago The Chicago investment firm has hired CBRE to market the property, which...