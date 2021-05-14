Log In or Subscribe to read more
Brickstone Partners has paid more than $81 million, or $281,250/unit, for a pair of apartment properties totaling 288 units in Fort Collins, Colo, about 64 miles north of Denver The Denver investment and development company bought the properties...
A venture that includes Blackfin Real Estate Investors and a fund managed by Clarion Partners has paid $113 million, or $254,505/unit, for the 444-unit Ravens Crest Apartments in Manassas, Va, about 35 miles west of Washington, DC It bought the...
Commercial Observer Quinlan Development Group has lined up $48 million of financing against the 138-unit apartment project at 230 Classon Ave in Brooklyn, NY CIT Real Estate Finance provided a $357 million senior loan, while Hines Realty Income Fund...
Dwight Capital has provided a $507 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 214-unit Residences at Justison Landing apartment property in Wilmington, Del The loan allowed the...
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc is exiting the office sector and shifting its focus to multifamily properties and grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Sunbelt region The Atlanta REIT already is under contract to sell a 195...
South Florida Business Journal RK Centers has bought a Best Buy-anchored retail property in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1205 million, or about $26274/sf An affiliate of Orion Investment and Management of Miami sold the building, which sits on 41...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture led by Big V Property Group has closed on its acquisition of The Rim, a 1042 million-square-foot outdoor shopping center in San Antonio The deal was first announced in January Big V, in a partnership with Kimco...
Louisville Business First Orthober Investments LLC has sold Glenmary Pointe, a 72-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky, for $113 million, or about $156,944/unit A Wilmington, Del, limited liability company bought the two-story property, at...
Dwight Capital has provided $943 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 232(a)(7) program for the 651-bed Village at Gainesville seniors-housing property in Gainesville, Fla The loan allowed the...